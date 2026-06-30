Heat wave threatens DMV July 4th events; fire officials warn of safety risks

The Brief With Fourth of July celebrations just days away, communities across the D.C. region are keeping a close eye on the weather as high temperatures threaten to impact holiday festivities. While officials say fireworks shows and celebrations are still scheduled to move forward, many organizers are monitoring the forecast and say plans could change if conditions become unsafe. With dangerous heat also expected during the holiday weekend, firefighters are encouraging people to take precautions if they plan to spend time outdoors.



With Fourth of July celebrations just days away, communities across the D.C. region are keeping a close eye on the weather as high temperatures threaten to impact holiday festivities.

While officials say fireworks shows and celebrations are still scheduled to move forward, many organizers are monitoring the forecast and say plans could change if conditions become unsafe.

What they're saying:

In Maryland, officials in Rockville, Poolesville and Montgomery County told FOX 5 they are continuing to monitor the weather but have not made any changes to their Fourth of July events.

In Virginia, Fairfax County and Great Falls officials also say their celebrations remain on schedule.

As residents prepare to celebrate, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is reminding people to stay safe—not only around fireworks but also in the extreme heat.

The warning comes after firefighters responded to a trash can fire this past week caused by improperly discarded fireworks. Officials said a man threw used fireworks into a trash can before they had completely cooled, igniting the contents. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the man suffered injuries.

Fire officials say similar incidents have happened before. In 2023, improperly disposed fireworks sparked a fire that led to a house explosion in Fairfax County, causing significant damage and prompting a large emergency response.

"A lot of people seem to think that once they ignite the fireworks they immediately have to throw them in the trash," Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Captain John Price told FOX 5 D.C. "Of course, those trash cans get placed inside their garages, and that's never a good place to have smoldering fireworks."

What you can do:

Fire officials recommend soaking all used fireworks in water before throwing them away to ensure they are completely extinguished.

With dangerous heat also expected during the holiday weekend, firefighters are encouraging people to take precautions if they plan to spend time outdoors.

"In preparation for the heat coming, wear light-colored clothing, wear sunscreen, wear hats, and make sure that you are staying hydrated," Fairfax County Fire Paramedic Justin Jekel added.

Officials also encourage residents to check local event websites before heading out for fireworks displays or other Fourth of July celebrations, as schedules could change depending on weather conditions.