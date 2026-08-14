Suspect due in court in deadly road rage shooting outside MGM National Harbor

The Brief Suspect due in court Friday. 33‑year‑old victim shot after argument. Passenger injured after crash.



The man accused in a deadly road rage shooting outside MGM National Harbor is scheduled to appear in court Friday, and the victim’s family says they plan to attend every proceeding.

Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from road rage, while defense attorneys argue it was self‑defense.

Thirty‑three‑year‑old Christopher Austin Jr. was shot and killed shortly after driving out of the MGM parking garage on June 25 around 11:10 p.m. He was riding an open‑top Slingshot motorcycle with a female passenger.

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Family members tell FOX 5 that Austin was loved by everyone who knew him.

Charging documents say 36‑year‑old Tyrell Hairston was driving a blue Jeep behind Austin’s motorcycle when an argument broke out. Hairston allegedly got out of his vehicle, walked up to Austin and shot him several times. Austin attempted to drive away but crashed into a nearby tree and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was injured in the crash.

Tyrell Hairston (Prince George's County Police Department)

Hairston, a federal contractor who worked in private security and was licensed to carry, told police he believed Austin had a gun and that his life was in danger.

Hairston is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, firearm use in the commission of a violent crime, first-degree and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.