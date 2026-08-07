WMATA bus driver attacked while driving bus in Silver Spring; Police searching for suspect

The Brief A WMATA bus driver was assaulted by a passenger in Silver Spring. Video from inside the bus showed the man reached around the shield and started punching the driver while the bus was moving. The bus drivers' union says that the shields don't sufficiently protect drivers. WMATA says it's working to install new fully-enclosed shields on all buses that will better protect drivers.



The Metro Transit Police Department is looking for the man caught on camera attacking a bus driver in Silver Spring last week.

What we know:

The attack happened Saturday night, Aug. 1. Police said the man got on the bus near the Woodmoor shopping center, on Colesville Road near Woodmoor Circle.

Surveillance video from inside the bus showed the driver telling the man that he couldn't bring an open, alcoholic drink on board.

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Shortly after their exchange, the driver asked the man to step back while he drove the bus. That's when the man grabs the shield between him and the driver, reaches around and starts punching him while the bus is moving.

The suspect gets off the bus shortly after that.

What they're saying:

The union that represents WMATA bus drivers says that this incident shows that the shields do not sufficiently protect drivers.

WMATA tells FOX 5 that the transportation authority is working to install fully-enclosed shields on every bus in the fleet, which officials say will "further protect operators."