Suspect in World War II Memorial vandalism facing felony charges, taken into custody

Authorities have taken into custody the suspect accused of vandalizing the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, where bubbles filled a fountain and "Clean hands dirty $" was written in red paint.

Melissa L. Farris (U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro)

In a post on X, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified the suspect as Melissa L. Farris. Pirro called the vandalism "a despicable attack on a sacred monument" and said her office is filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the United States and Destruction of Veterans’ Memorials, offenses that carry penalties of up to ten years in prison. She said Farris is now in custody.

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The Interior Department said U.S. Park Police responded to the scene following Thursday’s vandalism.

The incident was discovered weeks after President Donald Trump said the nearby Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was deliberately damaged, calling those responsible "animals." On Friday, he wrote on Truth Social that the World War II Memorial had been hit by "Spray Painting Vandals," calling it a grave insult to Americans who died in the war.

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial said national memorials should never be used as a canvas for vandalism, noting there are many places for expression and debate. The Veterans of Foreign Wars called the act "a slap in the face" to veterans and their families.