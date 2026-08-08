DC Fourth of July fireworks set Guinness World Record with more than 840,000 fireworks

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The Brief A Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington, D.C., has been recognized by Guinness World Records. The show included 840,537 fireworks. Freedom 250 and Pyrotecnico achieved the record at an event organized by Event Strategies Inc.



Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration has officially earned a place in the record books after Guinness World Records recognized the display as the largest ever.

How many fireworks were launched?

The record-setting display consisted of 840,537 fireworks, according to Guinness World Records.

The display took place in Washington on July 4, 2026.

Guinness lists Freedom 250 LLC and Pyrotecnico Inc. as the organizations that achieved the record, with Event Strategies Inc. organizing the event.

What record did DC break?

Guinness World Records lists the achievement as the largest firework display, measured by the total number of fireworks used.

The organization officially recorded the total at 840,537.

Fourth of July celebration makes history

The record was achieved during Washington’s Fourth of July festivities, putting the nation’s capital at the center of a new global fireworks record.

Guinness World Records did not include additional details on its record page about the length of the show or the previous record holder.