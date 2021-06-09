Heat, humidity continues Wednesday with showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening

Rinse and repeat! That's the headline for today's forecast.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's another very warm and tropically humid day as temperatures rise from the 70s this morning to the upper 80s to near 90 degree this afternoon.

Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon and evening. Like yesterday, not everyone will see these downpours, but if you get under one expect torrential rain.

Later this week it will be less hot but still on the humid side. We are still expecting to dodge downpours on a daily basis for the rest of the work week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5