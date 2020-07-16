Heat, humidity continue Thursday with chance to tie heat wave record; spotty storms possible

The D.C. region could tie a record for the number of 90 degree plus days in row with another intense day of heat and humidity Thursday.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we are currently at 20 days in a row for days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above. If highs reach 90 degrees or above Thursday, it would be only the third time -- once in 1980 and again in 1988 -- that it has happened.

If we do tie the record on Thursday, Mike says we should easily break it as we move into the weekend with highs of 95 on Saturday and 100 degrees on Sunday expected.

