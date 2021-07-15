Hazy, hot, humid: High temperatures continue across DC area

This is going to sound very familiar: it's the beginning of another hot and humid day in the DMV with temperatures in the low 90s feeling like it's in the upper 90s to near 100 due to the ongoing humidity.

We expect plenty of sunshine, and unlike Wednesday, we're not expecting a round of severe thunderstorms.

There is an isolated chance of a shower or storm around in the evening, but most of us stay dry.

More of the same expected Friday, then a better chance of more widespread showers and storms as we head into the weekend. Temperatures should begin to drop a bit into the upper 80s by Sunday, and it should be back in the mid to upper 80s next week.