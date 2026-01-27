1 dead, multiple others injured in stabbing at Frederick home: police

The Brief Multiple people were stabbed in Frederick, and one of them has died. Two other people had to be hospitalized. No suspect is in custody at this time and police have not released any information on the victims.



Police are investigating a bizarre murder in Frederick County, Maryland.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Danielle Drive just after 6 a.m. on Monday where they found multiple people with stab wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say this remains an active and ongoing investigation but due to its nature, they are limiting information at this time, in order to "preserve investigative integrity and ensure all required notifications were completed appropriately."

There is currently no suspect in custody.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear exactly how many people were stabbed in the incident, or what the motive was.

FOX 5 asked if officers have identified a suspect, if they have a description or composite sketch, but detectives say there are no more details to give out at this time.

Police also have not released the name of the person who died or the other people who are in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick City Police Department.