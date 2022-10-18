Frost advisory in effect tonight across DMV

A frost advisory is in effect from 2am to 9am Wednesday morning for the D.C. area.

Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation across portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, D.C. and northern Virginia. Dropping temperatures could kill outdoor vegetation, so take steps to protect plants from the cold. Freeze warnings are up for areas west of Gainesville, with overnight temps ranging from 29 to 32 degrees.

A cold air mass has settled into the area and is going to be reinforced over the next few days as the same storm system rolls down from the Great Lakes. The DC area will see broken cloud cover Tuesday night as temperatures plummet. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s Wednesday, before climbing back up to the 70s this weekend.