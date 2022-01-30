FRIGID TEMPERATURES: Arctic air remains in place over the region Sunday

Arctic air will be staying in place Sunday as we see daytime highs once again below seasonal in the low 30's. Bone-chilling once you add to that another day of Wind Chills and it "feels like" temperatures in the teens and 20's. On the plus side, it will be breezy but not as windy as yesterday.

Our average high this time of year is 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but we won't come close to that until Tuesday with highs in the Low 40's.

It will also be much colder today for far Western Maryland and the West Virginia Panhandle, where a few snow showers may develop.

Increasing clouds will move in through the day and tonight's lows will be in the Teens and low 20's under mostly cloudy skies.

The coldest day so far this year was January 11th when we only reached a high of 28 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by January 15th at 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

The pattern will change by midweek with a warming trend, and we will actually see highs above seasonal in the low to mid 50's before cold air makes a return by next weekend.

