Friday morning and afternoon showers with highs in the 50s; snow showers possible later tonight

We finish up the work and school week with clouds, showers and maybe even some late evening snow showers.

Plan on taking the rain gear to deal with scattered showers on this chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper-30s, says FOX 5’s Sue Palka.

It is not going to rain all day, and most of the rain will tend to be along and east of the Chesapeake Bay. It will also feel chilly with high temperatures between 45 and 52 degrees in combination with a brisk northwest wind that may gust up to 25 mph.

A strengthening coastal storm will likely send a few bands of evening and late night rain showers and possibly some snow showers across parts of the metro area between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Winds stay blustery and temperatures will fall into the mid-30s overnight.

Winter advisories are posted for several inches of snow along and west of the Allegheny Front. If you're traveling in that direction, stay updated for changing conditions through Friday night

