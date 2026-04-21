A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for much of the Washington, D.C., region, including the District, central, northern and southern Maryland, and parts of central and northern Virginia.

What we know:

Temperatures dipped below freezing in several areas overnight, an extreme drop for April when we can sometimes see early spring fluctuations. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda said that the growing season has already begun across most of the region, prompting the warning.

Clear skies and light winds contributed to cooling, with some locations remaining below freezing for several hours. Frost may form on grassy surfaces and windshields, and sensitive plants should be indoors until the cold passes.

Temperatures may briefly fall into the 20s in some areas before conditions warm later in the morning. The day is expected to remain dry.

After the cold start, temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs around 62 degrees are expected Tuesday, with some clouds arriving toward the evening.

Freeze Warning remains in effect across DC region Tuesday morning

Overnight temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. A warm front on Wednesday is expected to bring slightly warmer conditions and a chance of showers late in the morning or early afternoon.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be limited midweek, but there will be better chances for precipitation to arrive over the weekend.

Higher temperatures through the end of the week, with highs near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Freeze Warning remains in effect across DC region Tuesday morning