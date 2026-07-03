Fourth of July fireworks forecast: Could storms or extreme heat disrupt celebrations?

Dangerous heat and the chance for isolated storms could affect Fourth of July fireworks across the Washington, D.C., region on Saturday.

Temperatures climbed into the 80s Friday morning but already felt closer to the 90s as humidity surged. Most of the day is expected to stay dry, though FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says to keep an eye out on the low chance for a late‑day pop‑up storm.

What we know:

Record-breaking heat is possible Friday afternoon, with temperatures expected to reach around 104 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Friday and will also be on the Fourth of July on Saturday.

Grenda says Saturday will offer little relief, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values could reach 113 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for anyone attending outdoor festivities. Officials urge residents to stay hydrated, take breaks, and seek air‑conditioning when possible.

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For Fourth of July fireworks, widely scattered storms may develop at times, though the evening is not expected to be a washout. Temperatures will hover in the 80s during fireworks time, with high humidity making it feel even warmer.

Grenda says a look at the seven‑day forecast shows a gradual easing of the heat, but it will take several days. Pop‑up storms late Saturday could help break the pattern, with temperatures trending toward the low 90s by Monday and settling into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Independence Day Fireworks Forecast (National Weather Service)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.