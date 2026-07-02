DC July 4th fireworks and parade: Where to watch, start times and more

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More than a million people are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., this Fourth of July to witness the monumental America 250 parade and fireworks.

Here is everything you need to know to secure your spot for the "Salute to America 250" spectacle.

What time do the parade and fireworks start?

By the numbers:

The National Independence Day Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The fireworks will light up the sky over the National Mall starting around 11:30 p.m. to midnight. The massive show is expected to set off more than 850,000 fireworks for roughly 40 minutes.

Best places to watch

Local perspective:

Bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, VIPs, national dignitaries, and celebrity participants will walk from 3rd Street to 12th Street as hundreds of thousands gather along the parade route.

The fireworks show will illuminate the monuments like never before, with fireworks fired from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Organizers aim to break the world record for the largest fireworks show ever.

If you want to watch up close, be sure to get there early to claim a spot. However, here are some other spots to catch a view of the fireworks.

The Wharf (District Pier & Public Walkways): Watch the sky light up from along the water. The open-air pier gives you a festive riverside setting with music, pop-up activities, and restaurants nearby.

Meridian Hill Park : A peaceful, elevated park perched above the city with space to spread out and take in skyline views. Great for groups looking for a more relaxed setting.

Hains Point (East Potomac Park): Surrounded by water, this open stretch of land offers sweeping views of the National Mall and plenty of room to set up a blanket. A good pick for those who want a relaxing time without straying too far from downtown.

Gravelly Point Park (Arlington): Just north of the National Airport, this riverside park offers skyline fireworks views with a bonus: planes fly directly above for double the action.

Gateway Park (Rosslyn): Just across Key Bridge, this open-air green space is a go-to for catching the display on the National Mall—without the downtown crowds.

Old Town Alexandria Waterfront : Head to the water’s edge to catch distant but scenic bursts with a charming town backdrop. With local restaurants and live music nearby, it’s a festive and walkable way to celebrate.

National Harbor (Oxon Hill): With wide-open views of the Potomac and a festive boardwalk, this is a go-to alternative to watching the National Mall show across the water.

The National Park Service is also hosting a 2026 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Poplar Point in Anacostia Park in Ward 8. You can view these fireworks at Anacostia Park or the Navy Yard.

Getting around DC

What we know:

If you're heading downtown to watch the fireworks, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city. Avoid driving if you can! Instead, take the Metro or walk when possible.

Road closures

On Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Exit 4 from eastbound I395

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp from southbound Potomac River Freeway to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp to E Street from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Eastbound E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to "thru" traffic and restricted to "local vehicles" only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc.), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets:

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

13th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, NW

1st Street from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street from 12th Street to 6th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

7th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6 Street from C Street to I Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to E Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

G Street from 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

How to watch

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will have all-day live coverage of July 4th events around Washington, D.C., including the parade and fireworks show. You can watch for free on FOX 5 DC or the FOX LOCAL app, which is available on your smart TV and phone.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.