Flash flood warning issued for DC region until 8 p.m. amidst intense thunderstorms

Flash flooding warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as heavy thunderstorms continue to drench the D.C. region.

The storm's got going early, around midday, and they have now spread out across the metro area. There are still a few cells in Fairfax and Prince William counties where 1–2 inches of rain has already fallen and dangerous lighting plus plenty of rainfall is expected heading into the evening.

The flooding reports are coming from Radnor Heights back down through the Reagan National area in Arlington.

Officials are warning drivers to be careful, and not to drive into any standing water — it can easily become a situation where you have to get rescued.

The flood watches are out for all the D.C. area up through northern Maryland until 8 p.m. when the thunderstorms should start to diminish.