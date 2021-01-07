First winter storm of 2021 may threaten parts of DC early next week

January has started on a seasonally cold, but generally quiet note here in our region. However, various weather models are hinting that the first accumulating snow of the new year may be on the horizon for parts of our region early next week.

In the wake of a chilly air mass that will be in place this weekend, a storm is forecast to develop down across the Gulf Coast region throughout the day on Monday. As this storm turns northward into Tuesday morning, it has the potential to overspread the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region with rain, sleet, and potentially accumulating snows.

At this time, weather modeling Is indicating a similar situation to what our region experienced during the December winter storm event. This means that we are likely looking at a scenario where a rain/snow line sets up across the area, and which side of the line you end up on will be key on to who has the best shot at snow accumulations. In similar scenarios in the past, this line has often setup near the I-95 corridor.

The beauty with storms like this is always in the details though, and we are still going to need a few days to work those out. There are a few things that could happen. While similar looking to the December case, atmospherically it is a very different setup. There is still the chance that too much "mild air" may get pulled northward ahead of this storm system. If this is the case, it would lead to less snow and more of a freezing rain, sleet, or just plain rain event for our region. Models have also occasionally hinted that, while less likely at this stage, the storm could still completely miss us to the south. The American model this morning for example shows this scenario for example, staying to the south and bringing our region little to no winter weather at all.

So you can see why there is still plenty to watch for when it comes to this system. So keep in tuned in to Fox 5 or give the Fox 5 Weather App a download to stay ahead of this system and we will continue to bring you updates in the days ahead.