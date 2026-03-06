VA man pretended to be pastor, sexually assaulted woman during 'counseling session': Police

The Brief Marco Antonio Ocampos Zamora has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met online. Police said Ocampos Zamora claimed to be a pastor, and assaulted the woman when the two met for what she believed was a counseling session. Investigators said there may be additional victims.



A Virginia man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met online, police announced on Friday.

What we know:

Marco Antonio Ocampos Zamora of Harrisburg has been charged with object sexual penetration and abduction with intent to defile.

The assault was reported in Merrifield in December. According to police, a woman said she had met Ocampos Zamora online, and that he claimed to be a pastor.

The two met in Merrifield, for what the woman believed was a counseling session, and that's when she said Ocampos Zamora assaulted her.

Harrisonburg Police arrested Ocampos Zamora on Feb. 27 at his home. He was extradited to Fairfax County on March 4.

What's next:

Ocampos Zamora is being held without bond.

Detectives say they believe Ocampos Zamora may have had other victims, and asked anyone with information about this case or other potential cases to contact investigators at 703-246-7800 or 1-800-411-TIPS (8477)