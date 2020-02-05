Falling temperatures, afternoon and evening showers Wednesday

After a springlike Tuesday, significant changes are ahead today and the rest of the week! It will be about 20 degrees colder Wednesday -- so February has decided to make an appearance.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're waking up to some showers today -- so grab the rain gear and a warmer coat. The first round of showers moves out around lunchtime but colder air will push in and temperatures will drop through the 40s during the afternoon hours.

Our second and heavier round of chilly rain arrives tonight before the evening rush hour is over. We will keep a close eye on temperatures well north and west of D.C. for any potential freezing rain. Most areas will stay in the mid to upper 30s tonight.

Looking ahead: we anticipate a soaking rain to continue through Thursday and the possibility of a rain/snow mix late Saturday into Sunday morning. A few models even try to produce minor accumulations so stay updated online and on air with FOX 5!

