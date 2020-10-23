Early fog Friday with sunshine and mild temperatures by afternoon

Is it starting to feel like you're an extra in the movie "Groundhog Day?"

FOX 5's Sue Palka says once again we're waking up to a blanket of fog and low clouds reducing visibility early this morning as we have done all week long.

The sun will burn through the fog by late morning and we are expecting another warm October afternoon. Temperatures today should be closer to the mid-70s and those southeast winds will continue to make it feel a bit humid.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is still warm in the mid-70s but we may dodge spotty showers in the afternoon.

More clouds and much cooler on Sunday as a cool front drops high temperatures into the 50s putting an end to our summer flashback for now.

