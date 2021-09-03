Early Fall feel: Clear, sunny Labor Day weekend with cooler temps
(FOX 5 DC) - The holiday weekend will be beautiful with an early Fall feel.
Low temperatures will be in the lows in the 50’s and highs near 80°. Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for a few stray afternoon showers.
Labor Day will be the warmest day but looks fantastic with sunshine and highs nest 85 degrees.
Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather as the chance for some storms increases next week. Have a great weekend!
