Dry, cool Wednesday; snow expected to begin after sunset across DC region

You still have time today to get ready for our next rounds of snow.

Yes we do mean rounds! FOX 5's Sue Palka says we can expect two waves of low pressure to bring snow Wednesday, then a dry break for several hours on Thursday before the more significant round two moves in Thursday night into Friday AM.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, although a bit of light snow or some light rain showers may arrive by late afternoon. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees by midafternoon, but are expected to drop near 30 degrees as steadier light snow arrives later in the evening.

That colder air overnight will mean light accumulations will likely require extra time for the Thursday morning commute.

After some dry hours on Thursday morning into the afternoon, our next round of accumulating snow looks to arrive for the evening commute and continue overnight into Friday morning before tapering off.

Our first call is for 3 to 6 inch totals in the Metro with more in Western Virginia and the mountains. We remain cold so what accumulates will be sticking around.

The pattern stays active into the weekend and next week so check back with FOX 5 frequently for updates!

