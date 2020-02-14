Dry, cold Valentine’s Day as winter temperatures return heading into weekend

It's a cold-hearted Valentine's Day forecast that Mother Nature is delivering!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says morning temperatures range from 25 to 32 degrees with wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s!

Persistent gusts to 25-30 mph will require the layered look and your warm winter coat and gloves.

Even with plenty of sunshine -- today and Saturday will be the coldest days so far this month with high temperatures ranging from 33 to 38 degrees and chill temps in the 20s.

Heading out tonight? Dress for the 20s although winds should be less gusty.

