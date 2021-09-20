Dry and comfortably warm Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in near 80 degrees

High pressure is in control and that means Monday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures close to 80 degrees.

The clouds return Monday night and will hang around on Tuesday with humid conditions.

The big focus this week will be an approaching cold front that could bring the threat of rain and stronger storms.

The first day of Fall is Wednesday. Enjoy the day!

