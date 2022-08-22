Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Dallas flooding rescue captured on drone

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:20AM
Drone video shows drivers stuck in flooding in Dallas

Video shows drivers stuck in the waters near I-30 and U.S. 75 in Dallas.

DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas.

Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged.

The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North Texas on Monday morning.

 A flash flood warning was issued in the early morning hours Monday and extended through at least 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.