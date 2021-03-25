Dense morning fog Thursday; some afternoon sun possible with highs in the 70s

It's a gray start to our Thursday with clouds and fog around the region. Fog is thicker where the rain was heaviest yesterday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're still on track for an afternoon bump in temperatures that will range from a springlike 70 to 75 degrees. There is a chance that we could see a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening ahead of a frontal boundary. There may be a second round overnight on gusty winds that could linger into early Friday.

Speaking of Friday, it still looks as though it will be our first 80 degree day of 2021, but it may also come with gusts up to 40 mph that could last into the afternoon.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5