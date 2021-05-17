Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning; afternoon sun and clouds with warm temperatures in the 70s

Patchy fog to begin the workweek Monday morning across parts of the D.C. region. Jennifer Delgado says anyone who picked up rain on Sunday could see fog and a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Visibility should improve later in the morning.

The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but areas south and west of Interstate 66 and Interstate 81 have the best chance for showers.

The sunshine finally returns on Tuesday as temperatures climb to the low-80s. High pressure dominates the remainder of the work week with a summer like heat wave with temps in the 90s.

Also to keep an eye one -- Atlantic hurricane season outlook comes out Thursday!

