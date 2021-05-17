Expand / Collapse search

Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning; afternoon sun and clouds with warm temperatures in the 70s

Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Patchy fog to begin the workweek Monday morning across parts of the D.C. region. Jennifer Delgado says anyone who picked up rain on Sunday could see fog and a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Visibility should improve later in the morning.

The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but areas south and west of Interstate 66 and Interstate 81 have the best chance for showers.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, May 17

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, May 17

The sunshine finally returns on Tuesday as temperatures climb to the low-80s. High pressure dominates the remainder of the work week with a summer like heat wave with temps in the 90s.

Also to keep an eye one -- Atlantic hurricane season outlook comes out Thursday!

