A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Washington, D.C., region on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for portions of central, north‑central and northern Maryland, along with central, northern and northwest Virginia, until 11 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of the DMV Tuesday

NWS warns that low visibility could make driving hazardous. Drivers are urged to slow down, use headlights and leave extra space between vehicles.

Sunshine breaks through later in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. A slight chance of rain develops on Wednesday with temperatures climbing near 60 degrees.