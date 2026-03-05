The Brief Dense fog is cutting visibility to a quarter‑mile or less across the DMV this morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and use low‑beam headlights through 10 a.m. Showers linger through the weekend with highs ranging from the mid‑50s to mid‑70s.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place across much of the Washington, D.C., region early Thursday, with visibility dropping to a quarter‑mile or less in the District, parts of central and northern Maryland, northern Virginia and areas of West Virginia.

The advisory runs through 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the DMV early Thursday

The National Weather Service warns that low visibility could make travel hazardous. Drivers should slow down, use low‑beam headlights and leave extra space between vehicles.

Highs reach the low 60s Thursday, with scattered and isolated showers lingering through much of the day. Fog and showers return Friday, when temperatures dip to the mid‑50s.

What's next:

The weekend brings a mix of warm air and unsettled conditions with a chance of showers Saturday with highs in the mid‑70s, followed by more rain chances Sunday and temperatures in the 60s.