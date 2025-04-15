DC weather: Wind Advisory in effect with gusts up to 50 mph possible

The Brief Wind Advisory in effect: Gusts up to 50 mph expected across D.C. and surrounding areas from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mild temperatures: Highs near 60°F with morning showers and some sunshine by the afternoon. Caution advised: Strong winds may cause power outages, blow down tree limbs, and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.



A mild Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with the chance of showers in the morning and strong winds by the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds sweep region

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says drivers should expect wet roadways from overnight rain. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees across the area. Gradually we should see some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon with some sunshine.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C., and portions of central, northern, southern, and western Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. Winds will range from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.

Showers clear by afternoon

The National Weather Service says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, the NWS says, especially for high profile vehicles. They advise using extra caution.