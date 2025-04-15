DC weather: Wind Advisory in effect with gusts up to 50 mph possible
WASHINGTON - A mild Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with the chance of showers in the morning and strong winds by the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusty winds sweep region
What we know:
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says drivers should expect wet roadways from overnight rain. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees across the area. Gradually we should see some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon with some sunshine.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C., and portions of central, northern, southern, and western Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. Winds will range from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.
Showers clear by afternoon
The National Weather Service says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, the NWS says, especially for high profile vehicles. They advise using extra caution.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.