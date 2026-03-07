DMV Weather: Warmup into the 60s before evening showers, possible thunder in DC area

The Brief Sunshine and southerly winds will push temperatures into the 60s Saturday. Rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder move in Saturday evening. A warmer stretch in the 70s is expected early next week before more rain.



After several days of cool, damp conditions, warmer air is finally moving back into the DC region.

What we know:

Clouds are slowly moving out of the area as a warm front lifts north, helping temperatures rebound. Southerly winds and sunshine are expected to lift highs into the 60s Saturday.

By the evening hours, an approaching cold front will begin sliding into the region, bringing rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder during the evening and overnight hours.

While there is a marginal risk for severe weather in some counties to the north and west, the timing of the storms is expected to limit their strength.

Timeline:

Lingering rain showers are possible early Sunday, but clouds are expected to gradually clear, allowing for afternoon sunshine.

The upcoming workweek will begin with sunshine and plenty of temperatures in the 70s before another weather system moves in, bringing the next round of rain. After that system passes, temperatures are expected to cool back to seasonal averages.