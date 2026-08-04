The Brief Tuesday brings warm, humid conditions. Showers hold off until late Tuesday night. Heat and humidity climb again by Thursday.



Tuesday brings warm, humid conditions with clouds and highs in the upper 80s for a typical early‑August pattern with unsettled weather lingering through much of the week.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says It will be the driest and most comfortable day, offering a brief break from the higher humidity. A few showers may develop over southern portions of the bay in the morning, but most areas stay dry with cloud cover increasing into the evening.

A cold front that moved through Monday provides a short break from the unsettled stretch. Highs reach about 87 degrees, close to average for this time of year, with moderate humidity and clouds returning later. Showers hold off until late Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings showers, clouds and the chance for storms, with temperatures in the mid‑80s. Morning commuters could see some downpours as showers move north from the South. Storms may pop up at times through the day, though it won’t be a washout.

By Thursday, heat and humidity climb again, with highs in the 90s and a better chance for severe weather Thursday and Friday. That storm risk continues into the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s