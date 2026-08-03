Lindsay Automotive Group settlement: How Maryland car buyers can claim their refund

The Brief Lindsay Automotive Group agreed to a $3.1 million settlement with the FTC and the Maryland Attorney General following a lawsuit over deceptive practices at three dealerships in Maryland and Virginia. Regulators accused the dealerships of advertising low prices to lure customers in, only to charge thousands more in person and illegally force buyers to purchase unwanted add-ons. Affected car buyers should check their mail for a claim form from Rust Consulting



A major settlement involving a local automotive group and government regulators means thousands of Maryland car buyers could soon be getting their money back.

Following a lawsuit by the Maryland Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission, a claims process is officially underway for customers of Lindsay Automotive Group who may have been subjected to deceptive advertising practices.

What we know:

The case dates back to December 2024, when the FTC and the Maryland Attorney General sued the auto group. The complaint centered on three specific locations:

Lindsay Ford in Wheaton, Maryland

Lindsay Chevrolet in Woodbridge, Virginia

Lindsay Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Manassas, Virginia

According to regulators, the company systematically advertised vehicles at low prices, only to charge the vast majority of customers hundreds or thousands of dollars more once they arrived at the dealership.

The government also accused the dealerships of adding unsolicited products or services to purchases without the customer's consent. In some instances, customers were allegedly told that add-ons, such as GAP insurance, tire protection, and paint protection, were required.

"Under Maryland law, you can’t require consumers to buy products if they don’t want them in order to get an offered price," saud Phil Ziperman, Deputy Chief in the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

In April, Lindsay agreed to settle the civil charges. As part of the agreement, the auto group will pay the state of Maryland a $3.1 million civil penalty, and impacted car buyers may now be eligible for refunds.

Customer frustrations

What they're saying:

Local residents expressed relief at the news of the settlement, citing their own frustrating experiences with misleading car sales.

Resident Wyatt Wallace recalled a recent near-miss: "They almost scammed me when I was looking for a car a few months back. Right now I’m driving my grandmother’s car; it’s hard to find a good deal out here."

Crystal Edwards, another resident, echoed the sentiment regarding deceptive pricing tactics. "To say that this is what’s advertised and then when they sit down and their credit is run, and the numbers are discussed, that amount is not the actual amount—it’s misleading," Edwards said. "I’ve experienced that, and I’ve seen that happen to a lot of people."

How to claim your refund

What you can do:

If you purchased a vehicle at one of the three listed Lindsay dealerships, here is what you need to know about the claims process:

Check your mailbox: Eligible customers should watch for a claim form arriving by mail from Rust Consulting.

Submit on time: You will have 180 days from the date the form was mailed to submit your claim.

Reach out if missed: If you do not receive a claim form in the mail but believe you are eligible for a refund, you should contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

What we don't know:

Lindsay Automotive Group was contacted for comment regarding the settlement but has not yet responded.