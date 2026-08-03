Teen held without bail after shooting at Westfield Wheaton Mall as new video released

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The Brief A 17-year-old allegedly opened fire near a children's play area inside the Westfield Wheaton Mall, hitting a 13-year-old boy in the leg before being apprehended by an armed security officer. The suspect, Diego Rafael Tercios Avalos, is being charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder. A judge ordered the teen to be held without bond in a juvenile facility, deeming him a danger to the community.



A 17-year-old suspect charged as an adult in a Friday evening shooting inside the Westfield Wheaton Mall has been ordered held without bond after a judge declared him a danger to the community.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Diego Rafael Tercios Avalos of Silver Spring. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, following the incident that left a 13-year-old boy injured.

Tercios Avalos appeared in court Monday afternoon, where the judge ordered him held without bond. While he is being charged as an adult, the judge granted a request allowing him to be housed in a juvenile facility rather than an adult jail.

According to the public defender's office, Tercios Avalos is a junior at Blake High School and suffers from social and emotional issues.

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The backstory:

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday inside the Westfield Wheaton Mall, directly adjacent to a children's indoor playground filled with toddlers and adults.

Newly released video recorded near a mall kiosk shows the alleged gunman sitting at a table near a Cinnabon as a group of young people walked past before shots were fired.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. Police state he is expected to recover.

The suspect fled but was quickly detained by an armed security officer at a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods store. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun from the scene. Prosecutors noted that the firearm jammed, which likely prevented additional shots from being fired.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the shooting, and prosecutors indicated it remains unclear whether the victim or group was specifically targeted.

What they're saying:

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy, who was limited in what he could because this is a case involving a juvenile.

"As part of the conversation, myself and many of the other state's attorneys around the state have been having relative to legislative changes that have been happening that are forcing more young people for more increasingly violent offenses into the juvenile system, and we have the question: Are the services there? Are we ready to balance out services to the child and public safety? I think both have to be discussed," McCarthy said.