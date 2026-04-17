The Brief Mostly sunny and warm Friday with a high near 83 degrees. Heat builds Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A cold front brings Sunday morning rain followed by cooler, breezy conditions.



A warm Friday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with mostly sunny skies, a few passing showers and a high near 83 degrees.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a stretch of heat that pushed temperatures into the 90s all week, including record highs of 92 degrees at Dulles and 91 at BWI on Thursday, will ease slightly on Friday. Reagan National reached 90 degrees, just short of its record.

Friday will still feel warm, with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs climbing into the mid‑80s.

A stray shower is possible, but Grenda says it won’t provide meaningful rainfall.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s before heat builds again Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for one more day.

What's next:

A cold front arrives late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing the best chance for rain. Showers should move through during the morning hours and clear by midday, followed by cooler, breezy conditions.

Temperatures drop behind the front, with highs in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon, lows in the 40s Monday morning and 50s during the day. A gradual warmup returns by midweek, with highs back in the mid‑70s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Warm Friday near 83; heat builds Saturday before a Sunday cooldown