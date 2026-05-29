Woman stabbed, carjacked after waking up to find person in passenger's seat: MPD

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The Brief Police are searching for two suspects accused of stabbing and carjacking a woman in Southeast D.C. The woman told police that she fell asleep in her car, and woke up to find someone in the passenger's seat. The Metropolitan Police Department has released images of the wanted suspects.



Police are searching for suspects wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Southeast Washington, D.C., last month.

What we know:

The attack happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 4, in the 2100 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene that morning after reports of a stabbing. According to a police report, the woman told officers that she fell asleep in her car outside her apartment. When she woke up, she said there was a man she didn't know sitting in the passenger's seat.

That man then stabbed her and took her car, according to the report. Police found the car a few miles away soon after, abandoned on 18th Street, Southeast, after it had crashed into a parked car.

What you can do:

MPD released images of the two suspects wanted in connection with the attack and carjacking. Officials asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099.