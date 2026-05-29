Woman stabbed, carjacked after waking up to find person in passenger's seat: MPD
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for suspects wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Southeast Washington, D.C., last month.
What we know:
The attack happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 4, in the 2100 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the scene that morning after reports of a stabbing. According to a police report, the woman told officers that she fell asleep in her car outside her apartment. When she woke up, she said there was a man she didn't know sitting in the passenger's seat.
That man then stabbed her and took her car, according to the report. Police found the car a few miles away soon after, abandoned on 18th Street, Southeast, after it had crashed into a parked car.
What you can do:
MPD released images of the two suspects wanted in connection with the attack and carjacking. Officials asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.