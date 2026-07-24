The Brief Mostly sunny skies continue with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Warmer conditions arrive Sunday with temperatures near the upper 80s. Slight chance of showers develops into the overnight hours into Monday.



Mostly sunny skies will continue across the Washington, D.C., region through the end of the workweek, with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Conditions turn warmer Sunday, reaching the upper 80s, and a slight chance of an isolated shower may develop during the overnight hours into Monday.

What we know:

The stretch of pleasant weather marks a big change from last week, when the area was dealing with lingering wildfire smoke, heat and humidity. Morning temperatures on dipped into the 60s early Friday, helped by clear skies and a light northerly flow bringing in cooler air.

High pressure remains in place, keeping conditions calm, dry and seasonably warm. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s with only a few passing clouds and no significant weather expected.

Overnight, increasing cloud cover will help hold temperatures in the mid-to-low 60s, keeping conditions mild for late July.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Highs stay in the low 80s Saturday before rising to near 88 degrees Sunday under mostly sunny skies. By Monday, heat and humidity begin to return, along with the chance for scattered showers as the new workweek begins.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunshine holds through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s