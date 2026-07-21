The Brief An elderly couple was arrested after a property line dispute ended in an assault. Police said the couple enticed the neighbor into their yard where an altercation occurred. The neighbor is in serious condition with severe brushing and a damaged skull.



An ongoing feud over a property line between neighbors in Culpeper, Virginia, reached a boiling point last week, leaving a 73-year-old man hospitalized with severe injuries and an elderly married couple behind bars.

What we know:

Culpeper Police were called to the 1100 block of Oakmont Court following an attack Friday morning. According to detectives, 72-year-old Gail Chevalier and her husband, 70-year-old Louis Chevalier, intentionally blew grass onto their 73-year-old neighbor's property with a leaf blower to upset him.

72-year-old Gail Chevalier and her husband, 70-year-old Louis Chevalier were arrested for allegedly assaulting a neighbor during a property line dispute.

The following morning, police said the couple allegedly enticed the neighbor onto their yard, where a physical altercation broke out. During the fight, the couple allegedly punched the man multiple times, beat him with a leaf blower, struck him with a hammer, and bit his finger.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious, suffering from severe bruising, lacerations, and a damaged skull. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The Chevaliers called 911 following the incident, claiming they acted in self-defense. However, Culpeper Police Chief Nicholas White said that physical evidence, including blood found on a suspect's shirt and on the hammer, does not support their claim of self-defense.

What they're saying:

"I would say for our town, this is very unusual, particularly an elderly subject; they live in a relatively quiet neighborhood," Chief White said. "There is some very hard feelings between these two particular neighbors that led to this particular event."

Gail and Louis Chevalier were taken into custody and are currently being held in jail without bond. They face several charges, including assault.