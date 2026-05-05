A sunny and warm Tuesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 86 degrees and dry conditions throughout the day.

Tuesday starts off in the 50s and low 60s, with clear and dry skies. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a mix of sun and a few clouds and breezy conditions at times.

Rain moves in early Wednesday morning and continues on and off throughout the day, keeping temperatures cooler. It won’t be a washout, but showers may extend into the evening and possibly into Thursday. A few thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

By Thursday, scattered showers may linger into the morning before conditions gradually improve. Highs around 62 degrees on Thursday.

The seven‑day forecast shows sunshine returning Friday with highs in the low 70s. The weekend looks pleasant overall, with a brief chance of a shower Saturday and sunshine on Mother’s Day, when temperatures rebound to near 80 degrees.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Sunny and warm Tuesday; rain moves in Wednesday