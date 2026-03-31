The Brief Sunshine pushes highs into the 80s across the DC region. A stray shower is possible, but most of Tuesday stays dry. Warm weather continues into midweek with more showers possible Wednesday.



Sunshine and warm air across the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday are pushing afternoon temperatures into the 80s.

What we know:

Mild conditions hold through the morning, with temperatures in the mid‑60s and mostly clear skies. A steady flow of warm air keeps clouds down and helps keep temperatures up.

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says a brief, isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day stays dry. Overnight temperatures remain warm for this time of year, with lows in the mid‑60s heading into Wednesday.

Another warmup arrives on Wednesday along with another chance of showers, especially by the evening hours. Conditions turn drier Thursday, though scattered showers remain possible at times.

The warmth sticks around into the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday with highs in the 80s