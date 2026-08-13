3 week surge leads to more than 100 arrests across Maryland and Delaware

The Brief Surge resulted in 109 arrests. Agencies targeted violent offenders. Three weeks produced arrests across Maryland and Delaware regions.



A three‑week fugitive apprehension surge led by the FBI Baltimore Field Office resulted in 109 arrests, three firearms seized and the removal of violent offenders from communities in Maryland and Delaware, officials said.

What we know:

The operation ran from July 20 through Aug. 5 and involved more than a dozen federal, state and local agencies as part of the FBI’s Summer Heat 2.0 initiative, which focuses on identifying and apprehending violent offenders.

FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said the results reflect a coordinated commitment to public safety.

Among the arrests was Darrio Smith who was taken into custody Aug. 3 in Annapolis on a second‑degree assault warrant tied to an alleged incident on school property.

On Aug. 4, John Moyer was arrested in Brooklyn, Maryland, on charges including second‑degree rape and sex abuse of a minor for alleged crimes between December 2025 and January 2026.

On Aug. 5, Markquail Harris was arrested in Delaware on a warrant for rape involving a firearm. He is being held on $615,000 cash bail.

The surge produced 49 arrests and one firearm seizure in Wilmington during the first week, with suspects wanted for offenses including robbery, rape, child abuse and illegal firearm possession.

Week two in Baltimore resulted in 36 arrests and two firearms seized, with charges ranging from attempted murder to cyberstalking.

Week three in Anne Arundel County led to 24 arrests for offenses including assault, rape, sexual abuse of a minor and reckless endangerment.