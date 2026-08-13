DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorm chances

The Brief Hot and humid Thursday with highs near 91 degrees. Friday brings clouds and showers through midday. Mostly dry conditions today with storm chances lowered.



A hot and humid Thursday is ahead, with sunshine and highs near 91 degrees and a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures in the upper 70s feel slightly warmer with August humidity. Brief showers moved through parts of the region earlier, mainly near the bay and toward Baltimore, but most areas stayed dry.

The rest of Thursday features mostly dry conditions with storm chances lowered. Skies will stay sunny, and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon.

Shower chances return Friday, with periods of rain possible early in the morning and again through midday. Clouds and showers may linger into the mid‑afternoon before conditions improve toward the evening, setting up a nice weekend.

Highs on Thursday reach the low 90s, while Friday will be slightly cooler due to clouds and showers, though humidity will remain high.

The weekend looks beautiful, with dry weather Saturday and a chance for pop‑up storms Sunday evening. Isolated storm chances continue Monday before conditions dry out again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorm chance