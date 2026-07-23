The Brief Low humidity settles in as sunshine brings springlike warmth to the DC region. Morning temperatures sit in the upper 60s to low 70s behind the overnight cold front. Thursday highs reach the low 80s with a comfortable start to the weekend ahead.



Sunshine and springlike warmth settle over the Washington, D.C. region Thursday, with highs reaching the low 80s and noticeably lower humidity.

What we know:

Morning temperatures start in the upper 60s to low 70s as cooler, drier air works its way in behind the cold front that moved through overnight.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says skies remain quiet across the DMV, with the showers and storms that passed south of the District Wednesday night have cleared offshore. The cold front clears the region and opens the door to a stretch of pleasant mid‑Atlantic weather.

Thursday highs should top out near 82 degrees, which will be about eight degrees below the typical late‑July average, which is close to 90 degrees. Humidity stays low through Friday, setting up a comfortable start to the weekend. Temperatures gradually warm each day, and pop-up storms are possible by Sunday.

Early next week turns warmer and more humid, with the best chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms arriving Monday and Tuesday. Conditions look to dry out again by midweek.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Thursday with highs in the low-80s