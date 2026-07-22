Man, nephew shot during attempted Louis Vuitton handbag sale near DC school, police say

A man and his nephew were shot Tuesday while attempting to sell a Louis Vuitton handbag near E.L. Haynes High School in Washington, D.C., according to a police report.

Police say the man and the juvenile met two individuals in the school parking lot to make the sale. The suspects arrived together on a Lime scooter, but school security made everyone leave the property. The group then moved to the 4400 block of 7th Street, where one of the buyers made a phone call to have someone bring money for the purchase.

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Investigators say the juvenile victim told officers the individual making the call tried to grab the property from his hands. A fight broke out, and the juvenile reported that the individual pulled out a handgun and began shooting. The man and his nephew fled back toward the school for help.

The alleged gunman and the second individual fled in unknown directions. Medics transported the man with life‑threatening injuries and his nephew with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The search for the suspect continues.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Man, child shot during attempted Louis Vuitton handbag sale near DC school, police say