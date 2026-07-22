Man arrested after allegedly stalking woman from shopping center, attempting to enter home: police

The Brief Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly stalked a woman at a Montgomery County shopping center. Police say he followed the victim home and attempted to enter her residence through a window. Walls was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond.



Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly stalked a woman at a Montgomery County shopping center, followed her home and attempted to enter her residence.

Adrean Walls, 20, of Bowie, faces charges of stalking, attempted fourth‑degree burglary and indecent exposure. Investigators say the incident happened Friday, July 10, at the Orchard Center shopping center on Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring. The victim told police she was shopping in Kohl’s when Walls began stalking her while engaged in an act of indecent exposure. According to the police report, the victim is visibly pregnant and was browsing through clothes in the maternity section.

Adrean Walls (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police say Walls followed the victim through the parking lot while driving his car, nearly striking two vehicles, before continuing to follow her to her home, where he attempted to enter the residence through a window. He ran from the scene after a family member confronted him.

Walls was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

According to the police report, investigators say Walls is connected to two separate incidents of potential stalking in the Silver Spring area from 2025.

Detectives are asking anyone who frequents the Orchard Center and may have been a victim of Walls to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773‑6870 or 1‑866‑411‑8477. Tips may also be submitted online or through the P3Intel mobile app.