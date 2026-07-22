Suspect in 2020 Prince George’s County murder arrested in DC

The Brief Authorities arrested a suspect in the 2020 killing of a man in Prince George’s County. Officers found Andre Cox Jr. on 75th Avenue in Landover suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Gordon was located Tuesday and remains in custody pending extradition.



Authorities have arrested a suspect in the 2020 killing of a man in Prince George’s County, ending a years‑long search.

What we know:

Dayvon Gordon, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Investigators say that on October 27, 2020, officers found 22‑year‑old Andre Cox Jr. on 75th Avenue in Landover suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

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Dayvon Gordon arrest photo (Prince George's County Police Department)

An arrest warrant for Gordon was issued shortly after the killing, but extensive efforts to locate him over the years were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, investigators located Gordon and arrested him. He is charged with first‑and second‑degree murder and related offenses. He remains in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County. The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the PGPD Homicide Unit at 301‑516‑2512.

Photo of Gordon prior to arrest (Prince George's County Police Department)