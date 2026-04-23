Sunshine, warm temperatures and dry conditions will make Thursday one of the nicest days of the week across the Washington, D.C. region.

What we know:

Morning temperatures start in the 50s to low 60s under clear skies and light winds.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a quick warm-up is expected after sunrise, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year.

Thursday stays dry, with no rain expected until late Friday into Saturday, when the area sees its next and best chance for showers in some time.

Friday brings highs in the low 80s with increasing clouds and the possibility of a few stray showers or a rumble of thunder later in the day.

What's next:

Saturday looks unsettled, with scattered showers, especially into the evening, as an area of low pressure develops along the coast.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s over the weekend with an onshore flow coming off the ocean keeping conditions cooler. Clouds and showers may linger into Sunday morning before some afternoon clearing. Several chances for showers to return next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm and dry Thursday