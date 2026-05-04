The Brief A sunny and pleasant Monday brings highs near 76 degrees. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s. Showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front moves through.



A sunny and pleasant Monday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 76 degrees.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says you may need some extra layers in the morning, but winds remain light out of the south and west. A few clouds and spotty showers on radar, though they are not expected to impact the morning commute.

Skies will clear with plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures climb quickly. Highs will reach the mid‑70s on Monday, with a light breeze and comfortable conditions for outdoor plans. Monday night will be milder, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 80s and dry conditions across the area for a brief taste of summer.

A roller‑coaster pattern follows. Showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front moves through, bringing cooler temperatures. Some storms may develop Wednesday evening, and showers could linger into Thursday as cooler air settles in.

The seven‑day forecast shows a noticeable cool‑down Thursday into Friday. The weekend will gradually warm back up, with a chance of showers early before a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday before temps surge into the 80s Tuesday