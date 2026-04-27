DC weather: Sunny Monday before rain Tuesday and possible storms Wednesday

The Brief Mostly clear and sunny Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Rain showers arrive Tuesday, with heavier rain and thunder possible Wednesday. Cooler low‑60s temperatures return Thursday and into the weekend.



Monday brings mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures near 70 degrees before a stretch of wet weather moves into the Washington, D.C., region by midweek.

After a chilly start, temperatures climbed into the 60s by late morning and will top out around 70 degrees by this afternoon. Cooler air returns overnight, with lows dropping back into the mid‑ to upper‑40s.

DC weather: Sunshine, warmer temps Monday

Rain showers are expected Tuesday, followed by steadier and more widespread rain on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, some of the rain could turn heavier, with a few rumbles of thunder possible before conditions taper off in the evening.

Dry weather returns Thursday, though highs will only reach the low 60s.

The weekend looks cool, with temperatures in the low 60s and a chance of showers Friday and Saturday before sunnier conditions arrive Sunday.