The Brief Monday’s high is expected to reach 95 degrees, near the record of 96. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of Maryland. Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and storms before cooler air arrives.



A sunny and hot Monday across the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures climbing toward record territory as the season’s first potential heat wave begins to take shape.

Morning temperatures start in the upper 60s across D.C., with clear skies and dry air allowing for a quick warmup.

DC weather: Sunny and hot Monday, record heat possible

What we know:

Monday’s high is expected to reach 95 degrees, near the record of 96. Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the 60s. A strong cold front will bring relief by midweek, but not before several days of intense heat.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the stretch, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances remain limited through Tuesday, with only a chance of isolated afternoon showers.

DC weather: Sunny and hot Monday, record heat possible

What's next:

Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will still reach the 90s before possible storms develop late in the day, potentially affecting the evening commute.

The heat breaks after Wednesday. Highs fall to near 70 degrees Thursday, with showers possible. Rain chances linger into the upcoming holiday weekend as temperatures gradually warm again.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Monday, May 18

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect Monday, May 18 for Northern Baltimore, Northeast Maryland, the Baltimore City metro area and the Annapolis region, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

According to the National Weather Service, a Code Orange alert means air pollution levels may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung conditions. Those affected can reduce the impact by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.